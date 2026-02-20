Bodycam footage from Vince McMahon’s car accident last year

New bodycam footage from Vince McMahon’s car accident from last year (which happened on the same day Hulk Hogan died) was released by The Sun.

Vince said to himself: “God damn it. Stupid f—ing fool.” McMahon then said his sports car was “too fast” and “I haven’t driven this car in quite some time.” McMahon also said he was going to his granddaughter’s birthday.

When the trooper said no one was injured, McMahon said: “Oh s–t, that’s a miracle.”

