2/19/26 WWE Main Event Recap

– Uncle Howdy and Eric Rowan of the Wyatt Sicks defeated Berto and Angel, after Uncle Howdy hit the Sister Abigail on Berto.

– Oba Femi defeated Joaquin Wilde Of The LWO in a back And forth contest.

– Ivy Nile defeated Skylar Raye.

Don't miss WWE Main Event, tonight on YouTube at 8 ET/5 PT! Oba Femi clashes with Joaquin Wilde, The Wyatt Sicks battle Los Garza, and Skylar Raye makes her Main Event debut, taking on Ivy Nile! 📺: https://t.co/7H85F26j74 pic.twitter.com/3Ew5B9sEHC — WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2026