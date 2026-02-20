2/19/26 WWE Main Event Recap

Steve Gerweck
– Uncle Howdy and Eric Rowan of the Wyatt Sicks defeated Berto and Angel, after Uncle Howdy hit the Sister Abigail on Berto.

Oba Femi defeated Joaquin Wilde Of The LWO in a back And forth contest.

Ivy Nile defeated Skylar Raye.

