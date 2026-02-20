2/19/26 TNA on AMC Recap

– In the Opening Contest, Indi Hartwell defeated 1 half of the TNA Knockouts Tag Champs Heather By Elegance Of The Elegance Brand Via Hurts Donut.

– TNA World Champion Mike Santana addresses the crowd, calling out Steve Maclin for attacking him from behind at No Surrender and not being “man enough” to face him directly. He then turns to X-Division Champion Leon Slater, telling him not to believe what Daria Rae said about Option C. Santana admits Leon always had his back, but he failed to return the favor; he also notes that if Moose had come out last week, Leon might’ve been in trouble—but instead, Leon pinned a former World Champion.

The Nemeth brothers then enter, and Santana praises Leon as “the youngest in charge” and “the greatest X-Division Champion of all time.” Leon proposes a tag team match, but Daria Rae interrupts, asserting that she makes the matches, not the wrestlers. She refuses to book the tag match tonight, saying she might fit it in next week, and orders them all out of the ring so the scheduled match can continue.

– Frankie Kazarian approaches Daria Rae backstage, pointing out that fans haven’t heard him on commentary since TNA moved to AMC. He asks if he can call next week’s match between Leon Slater & Mike Santana and The Nemeths. Daria agrees, saying it’s a great idea, and walks off.

– Before Stacks’ rematch against Trey Miguel for the TNA International Championship, new Knockouts World Champion Arianna Grace cuts a promo. She calls No Surrender “amazing,” saying that while TNA’s best were on display, everyone ended up talking about her. Grace says fans don’t have to like her as champion—but they do have to accept it. She fires back at online critics, claiming their hate comes from jealousy or insecurity. She admits her father helped her get the title match but insists she won it on her own, not him. Grace ends by declaring that once Stacks wins back his title, they’ll be the most dominant power couple in all of wrestling.

– Trey Miguel retained the TNA International Championship against Channing Stacks Lorenzo in a rematch from their match at No Surrender.

– Eric Young delivers a message to X-Division Champion Leon Slater, saying TNA has been “coughing, wheezing, and sick,” and he’s ready to save and cleanse it. Young claims that “false prophets” like Leon must go, accusing him of seeking validation from the wrong people. He questions Leon’s absence over the past three weeks and says the X-Division is the lifeblood of TNA—but Leon is tarnishing its legacy. Young vows to step in and restore what he believes has been lost.

– Jody Threat defeated Tessa Blanchard by DQ, after Blanchard, Mila Moore and Victoria Crawford started attacking Jody, until Myla Grace and Harley Hudson came out to make the save.

– Sinner and Saint defeated Rich Swann and BDE.

– Steph De Lander was shown backstage with Mance Warner. De Lander said that AJ Francis “crossed the line” at No Surrender. Warner replied that “actions have consequences,” and the two of them stormed into AJ’s locker room, where Warner launched an attack on AJ.

– Mara Sade and Elayna Black faced off in the ring. Mara said Elayna doesn’t hate her for eliminating her from last week’s battle royal, but because she’s a “Gold Getter” who hasn’t been broken by the business. She challenged Elayna to prove she’s a fraud. Elayna fired back that Mara is just another obstacle she’ll overcome. Mara closed by saying, “Anytime, any place, shorty.

– Next week, The X-Division Champ Leon Slater teams up with The TNA World Champ Mike Santana to take on the Nemeth’s.

– In the Main Event, Elijah defeated Mustafa Ali of Order 4 in the first ever Guitar Casket Match.