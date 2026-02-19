WWE PLE schedule adds Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, Rey on Dom getting into wrestling (video)

Insider reports confirm Night of Champions tentatively set for Saudi Arabia, likely Jeddah, on June 27 as part of WWE’s deepening partnership there following Royal Rumble in Riyadh.

The full lineup through September includes Elimination Chamber in Chicago on February 28, WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas on April 18-19, Backlash in Tampa, Clash in Italy’s first PLE on May 31, SummerSlam in Minneapolis on August 1-2, and Money in the Bank in New Orleans on September 6. Fans shared excitement for reasonable show times alongside complaints about frequent Saudi events and dashed hopes for places like London.

(source: Bodyslam+)

Rey Mysterio speaks on how Dominik Mysterio got into wrestling

Rey Mysterio speaks on how Dominik Mysterio got into wrestling (What Do You Wanna Talk About)

(source: What Do You Wanna Talk About)