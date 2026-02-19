WWE News and Notes

– The feeling is WWE is indeed discussing a match with Bad Bunny which would likely be of the tag team variety and involving Logan Paul “but probably not a singles match and probably not at WrestleMania.”

(source: Bryan Alvarez)

– Paul Walter Hauser to play WWE hall of famer Mick Foley in upcoming limited series:

The Emmy winner shared the news at the Superpower Slam event, saying the limited series is in early development but definitely happening, though it hasn’t hit the market yet. Hauser, fresh off indie wrestling matches with MLW and AEW, wants to highlight Foley’s wit and smarts beyond his hardcore stunts like the Hell in a Cell plunge. Fans are buzzing with excitement over the match, though some debate if Hauser’s build fits Foley’s prime physique—no network or full cast is attached so far.

– WWE has filed to trademark the names:

* Tristan Angels

* Dorian Van Dux

* WWE Domination

* WWE Generations

* WWE Eras Collide

