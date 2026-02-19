Wrestling world pays tribute to former WWE TV director Kerwin Silfies

The wrestling world paid tribute to Kerwin Silfies, the former WWE television director who passed away at the age of 75 yesterday.

“Today, the @WWE family lost one of our beloved members. Kerwin Silfies was a huge part of the company’s programming since the mid-1980s. Over his 35+ year tenure with WWE production, he directed countless episodes of Raw and Smackdown, PLEs, and of course WrestleMania,” wrote WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “With a dry wit and an unmatched passion for his work and his coworkers, Kerwin affected hundreds of employees and millions of fans. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.”

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce also recounted working with Silfies with 2015 when he started with WWE.

“I learned to see what we do through your director’s eye, to understand camera placement in a way I hadn’t before, and I always wondered how you always stood so calm under intense fire,” Pearce wrote. “Thank you for letting a punk kid sit under your learning tree. And though I’m no connoisseur, the next time I have a taste of the vino it’ll be in a toast to you.”

Even AEW paid tribute to Silfies, dedicated a few seconds from their Dynamite broadcast with Tony Schavione and Bryan Danielson speaking to the camera.

“He was a great man. He was an even better director,” Schiavone said, saying that Silfies was always calm under pressure, which is astonishing in this business.

His broadcast partner, Bryan Danielson, was emotional talking about Silfies, adding that he was very kind and very patient.

“I didn’t know anything about TV production when I got to WWE. Kerwin was so kind and helpful,” Danielson added, before saying his condolences to his family and that he loved him.

Other wrestlers who worked with Silfies throughout their careers also took to X to pay homage to their former colleague.

