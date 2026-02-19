Thunder Rosa returns (video), back in action on AEW Collision

Thunder Rosa returned to AEW television last night, and she is currently trending on X.

#AEWCollision

LIVE, 8/7c on TNT + HBO Max

This Saturday, 2/21!@ThunderRosa22 vs @TheJuliaHart Now that Thunder Rosa is medically cleared, she's working her way back the AEW Women's World Title starting with Champion @Toxic_Thekla's Triangle of Madness Partner, Hart, SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/ZGXngP306l — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 19, 2026