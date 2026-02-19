Thunder Rosa returns (video), back in action on AEW Collision

Thunder Rosa returned to AEW television last night, and she is currently trending on X.
I’m back! https://t.co/xHxB0iEe4e
— Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) February 19, 2026
#AEWCollision
LIVE, 8/7c on TNT + HBO Max
This Saturday, 2/21!@ThunderRosa22 vs @TheJuliaHart
Now that Thunder Rosa is medically cleared, she's working her way back the AEW Women's World Title starting with Champion @Toxic_Thekla's Triangle of Madness Partner, Hart, SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/ZGXngP306l
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 19, 2026
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) February 19, 2026