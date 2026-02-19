Sol Ruca and Bianca Belair updates

– Sol Ruca set for subtle refresh ahead of WWE main roster call-up:

WWE plans minor tweaks to Sol Ruca’s presentation, including a new theme song, to prepare her for Raw or SmackDown. The California athlete, known for handsprings and her Sol Snatcher finisher, has been a standout since her 2021 NXT debut, holding the Women’s North American Championship and building buzz despite injuries. Fans share mixed feelings, loving her current surf-rock entrance while speculating on main roster possibilities like title contention with Liv Morgan or Rhea Ripley.

(source: @WrestleVotes Radio via Fightful Select)

– Bianca Belair shares that after 10 months post-injury, 8 months of rehab, and visits to 5 doctors, she’s finally moving forward. She thanks Dr. Desai for helping her, reflects on the complexity of fingers and joints, and expresses gratitude for the support she’s received.