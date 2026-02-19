Seth Rollins on Ronda Rousey facing a difficult adjustment transitioning into WWE

Seth Rollins explained that Ronda Rousey faced a difficult adjustment transitioning into WWE’s demanding schedule. He emphasized, “No not at all. It’s hard. It’s really hard,” adding that what was asked of her was “very difficult” during a time when “the schedule was crazy still at that time. This is pre-COVID.”

Rollins noted that early on, Rousey’s run was carefully structured: “Everything’s curated for her, so everything’s choreographed,” and “she has one match every six months or something like that.” While that approach can be enjoyable, he admitted, “It gets well-rehearsed and that’s fun,” but stressed, “that’s not really what wrestling is. Wrestling is a bit of a grind.”

He contrasted her experience with the traditional path of learning the business, saying, “It used to be 5 times a week, but that’s how you learn your craft.” Rollins made it clear, “It’s not Ronda’s fault,” explaining that she was brought in and presented that way from the start.

The biggest challenge, he said, was having to adjust in reverse. “You have to work backwards, you have to work opposite of the way I did,” Rollins explained. While he went from grinding out “250” matches a year to “50,” calling it “Easy,” he added that going the other direction is “a really hard thing to do.”

