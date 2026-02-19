Royce Keys recalls CM Punk paying tribute to his late mother, Pat McAfee update

Royce Keys recalls CM Punk paying tribute to his late mother during their match against one another in AEW:

“I remember having a match with CM Punk a month after my mom died and he goes, ‘None of this sh*t matters, your mom is sitting front row there tonight.’

“After the match he pins me and he taps me on the chest, my mom’s nickname was Nita and he goes this one’s for Nita and I just lost it.”

(source: What’s Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon)

– Pat McAfee cast in four-episode arc on Tulsa King:

McAfee, signed to WWE and Endeavor, is set for a four-episode arc in the upcoming season of Tulsa King. Ari Emanuel, CEO and executive chairman of TKO, wants McAfee to become a major star in film and TV similar to Sylvester Stallone. Plans are in motion to expand McAfee’s Hollywood presence.