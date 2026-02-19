Notes on Carmelo Hayes and Brooke Adams

– Carmelo Hayes praises Miz as essential WWE mentor:

United States Champion Carmelo Hayes shared in a Good Karma Wrestling interview how veteran The Miz steadied him through uncertainties after his SmackDown call-up last year. Despite their on-screen feud that turned Hayes babyface and led to his title win over Ilja Dragunov in December 2025, Hayes called Miz ‘necessary’ for his real-life advice like ‘When you’re at the top it’s gonna be easy because you figured out how to manage at the bottom.’ Fans echoed the praise, noting Miz’s long history of elevating newcomers at age 46 with over 20 years in WWE.

– Brooke Adams (Tessmacher) posted on Facebook:

Sooo just a little round up… you’ve finally seen what I’ve said for over a decade come out in receipts. The elites are blood harvesting pedophiles who worship satan and do human sacrifices but we’re gonna argue about the halftime show and which was better?!!! Have we learned nothing from ancient Rome? “ Give them bread and circuses and they’ll never revolt”. You need to wake up. Also, question why they are allowing this to come out now… there is something brewing and it’s not good. We see all of this proof but nothing is being done about it. Keep your eyes open and stop being distracted. And if you still think anything going on is￼ red vs blue, you’re watching the puppets and not the hands. If you are defending one while mocking the other, congratulations you’re right where they want you. They are alllllll in the same club while you hate your neighbor, have cut out friends, and family. ￼

Just some food for thought… and of course purely for entertainment purposes only 😉￼