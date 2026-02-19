New WWE documentary on Shawn Michaels announced, Adam Pearce reacts to Becky’s Bexxie Award

– The WWE Original, titled ‘The Heartbreak Kid: The Shawn Michaels Story,’ features a poster blending his 1990s championship glory with his current cowboy-hat style and promises a ‘Coming Soon’ release.
#wwe #hbk pic.twitter.com/Emq9gm8oGv
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) February 19, 2026
– Adam Pearce reacts to Becky Lynch’s Bexxie Award, while Lynch responds by saying “Glad you finally got the most Prestigious Award:
Really? @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/FysQW5wxBS
— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) February 19, 2026