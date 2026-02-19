Mysterio questions himself about giving advice to other upcoming talent, Royce Keys gets emotional

Rey Mysterio questions himself about giving advice to other upcoming talent about doing insane wild spots:

“Am I outdated on trying to giving advice”

“I don’t want them to get hurt i want them to have a long career”

(source: What Do You Wanna Talk About)

Royce Keys gets emotional when discussing his brother and mom:

“My mom held me watching me breathe and I watched her take her last breath. I still have guilt bc maybe like certain things I could’ve done to prevent these things.”

(source: What’s Your Story?)

