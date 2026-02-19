Mysterio questions himself about giving advice to other upcoming talent, Royce Keys gets emotional

Rey Mysterio questions himself about giving advice to other upcoming talent about doing insane wild spots:

Rey Mysterio questions himself about giving advice to other upcoming talent about doing insane wild spots: “Am I outdated on trying to giving advice” “I don’t want them to get hurt i want them to have a long career” (What Do You Wanna Talk About) pic.twitter.com/5smk7gfW7h — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 19, 2026

Royce Keys gets emotional when discussing his brother and mom:

Royce Keys gets emotional when discussing his brother and mom “My mom held me watching me breathe and I watched her take her last breath. I still have guilt bc maybe like certain things I could’ve done to prevent these things.” (What’s Your Story?)pic.twitter.com/q0OihM6ddb — Vick (@Vick_8122) February 19, 2026

