Hangman Page stakes career on Texas Death match with MJF at AEW Revolution

Steve Gerweck
19

On Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Hangman Page demanded the high-stakes Texas Death Match at Revolution on March 15—no disqualifications, fight until a 10-count anywhere in the venue. The feud started at Grand Slam Australia, where Page earned his title shot, while MJF has dominated since winning the belt last fall. Fans recall Cody Rhodes’ similar 2019 loss to Chris Jericho, which kept him from world title pursuits; Page’s gamble turns Revolution’s main event into must-see drama at Crypto.com Arena.

Three matches official for Revolution PPV:

• MJF vs Hangman Adam Page
• FTR vs Young Bucks
Jon Moxley vs Konosuke Takeshita

