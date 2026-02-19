Hangman Page stakes career on Texas Death match with MJF at AEW Revolution

On Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, Hangman Page demanded the high-stakes Texas Death Match at Revolution on March 15—no disqualifications, fight until a 10-count anywhere in the venue. The feud started at Grand Slam Australia, where Page earned his title shot, while MJF has dominated since winning the belt last fall. Fans recall Cody Rhodes’ similar 2019 loss to Chris Jericho, which kept him from world title pursuits; Page’s gamble turns Revolution’s main event into must-see drama at Crypto.com Arena.

If @The_MJF agrees to adding a stipulation to his match against Hangman and Page loses, Hangman will never challenge for the AEW World Championship again! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/B4QL1F5rBV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 19, 2026

Three matches official for Revolution PPV:

• MJF vs Hangman Adam Page

• FTR vs Young Bucks

• Jon Moxley vs Konosuke Takeshita

#AEWRevolution

HBO Max PPV

8pm ET/5pm PT

Sunday, 3/15! AEW Continental Championship

No Time Limit@JonMoxley vs Konosuke Takeshita After fighting to a draw at #AEWGrandSlam Australia, Mox + Takeshita want another fight, this time there will be NO TIME LIMIT, SUNDAY 3/15! pic.twitter.com/ghQwqMiPCS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 19, 2026