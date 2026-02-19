Eva Marie opens up on early WWE struggles and ‘can’t wrestle’ chants (video)

Signed as a model with zero wrestling experience, Eva faced instant backlash for her green in-ring skills after jumping straight to the main roster via Total Divas. The chants crushed her at first, leading her to beg Vince McMahon for a demotion to NXT after 18 tough months on the road—where she finally sharpened her game before a 2017 release.

Eva Marie on getting u can’t wrestle chants & dealing with criticism from fans & coworkers “It affected me so much at first bc I’m like yeah no shit I can’t f******* wrestle. I’m like I just learned.” “That’s also why I ended up asking Vince to go back to NXT” (@ChrisVanVliet) pic.twitter.com/ZZ30fQmLmY — Vick (@Vick_8122) February 19, 2026

She revisited her infamous 2016 wardrobe malfunction angle against Becky Lynch, a deliberate heel spot that drew 47 million views, and reflected on her short 2020-2021 comeback cut short by management changes. Now sober and hosting her own podcast while running recovery centers, Eva’s honesty about it all shows her growth beyond the ring.