Eva Marie opens up on early WWE struggles and ‘can’t wrestle’ chants (video)

Signed as a model with zero wrestling experience, Eva faced instant backlash for her green in-ring skills after jumping straight to the main roster via Total Divas. The chants crushed her at first, leading her to beg Vince McMahon for a demotion to NXT after 18 tough months on the road—where she finally sharpened her game before a 2017 release.

She revisited her infamous 2016 wardrobe malfunction angle against Becky Lynch, a deliberate heel spot that drew 47 million views, and reflected on her short 2020-2021 comeback cut short by management changes. Now sober and hosting her own podcast while running recovery centers, Eva’s honesty about it all shows her growth beyond the ring.

