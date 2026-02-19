Cena borrows Castagnoli’s moves for Logan Paul match, Rollins on Vince McMahon banning The Stomp

John Cena borrows Claudio Castagnoli’s moves for Logan Paul match:

Ahead of his WWE Clash in Paris bout with Logan Paul, Cena called AEW’s Castagnoli—once WWE’s Cesaro—after spotting similarities in their athletic builds. Cena edited clips of Castagnoli’s Giant Swing and Super European Uppercut, sending them to Paul with tips to build a deeper moveset beyond viral spots. The moves landed big in the match, where Cena won but Paul impressed by selling them well. Fans chuckled at the comparison between the 6-foot-5 grappler and 6-foot-2 social media star.

Seth Rollins on Vince McMahon banning The Stomp and then OK’ing the Pedigree:

Seth Rollins on Vince McMahon banning The Stomp and then OK'ing the Pedigree "If I ask Triple H if I can use the pedigree I feel like he's gonna say no. I'll ask Vince about it and then I know Vince will say yes just to spite Triple H."

(source: Club Shay Shay)