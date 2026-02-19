Big E shares his doctor’s reaction after hearing his retirement decision

Former WWE superstar Big E shared his doctor’s reaction after hearing his retirement decision.

It’s been nearly 4 years since Big E suffered a broken neck on SmackDown. This month E announced he’s retired from in-ring competition. Despite living normally with this particular injury, his neck is not forming any new bone in the way it should. Due to this it carries a higher risk!! Recently E spoke with The TakeDown, to speak about a recent conversation his own doctor had with him, even urge E not to get back into ring competition even if he was cleared. The risk was too high:

“So after talking to [Dr. Juan Uribe] and a few other doctors, the doctor almost damn near begged me like, ‘Hey, please, even if you get your all go, you’re clear, you’re allowed to get back in the ring, please really reconsider it,’” Big E said.

“And when I told him, ‘I think I’m definitely leaning towards being done,’ he almost quite literally breathed a sigh of relief. So for someone who’s been doing this for so long, who knows a lot more about spines and necks than I do, I definitely took heed.”

Still to this day, Big E shares no ill will for Ridge Holland or any bitterness towards how his career ended.

Source: The TakeDown (Sports Illustrated)