WWE announces the Clash In Italy PLE

🇮🇹 Clash in Italy arriva a Torino il 31 maggio! 🤩 Are you ready? Pre-registrati ora a questo link 👉 https://t.co/HLku06gH5w pic.twitter.com/PeegcqHrJZ — WWE Italia (@WWEItalia) February 18, 2026

WWE has announced a Clash In Italy PLE that will take place in Turin on Sunday, May 31, as part of the WWE European Summer Tour 2026. Here’s the schedule announced so far.

—5/29 Barcelona (SmackDown)

—5/31 Turin (Clash in Italy)

—6/01 Turin (RAW)

—6/02 Strasbourg

—6/03 Lisbon

—6/04 Madrid

—6/05 Bologna (SmackDown)

—6/06 Rome

—6/07 Florence

—6/08 Paris (RAW)

—6/22 London (RAW)