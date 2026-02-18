WWE announces dates for an upcoming European tour

WWE has officially announced a massive European Summer Tour for 2026.

WWE will be coming to to Italy, Spain, France, Portugal and the UK on the following dates:

—5/29 Barcelona (SmackDown)

—5/31 Turin (Clash in Italy)

—6/01 Turin (RAW)

—6/02 Strasbourg

—6/03 Lisbon

—6/04 Madrid

—6/05 Bologna (SmackDown)

—6/06 Rome

—6/07 Florence

—6/08 Paris (RAW)

—6/22 London (RAW)

