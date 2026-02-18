WWE announces dates for an upcoming European tour

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
24

WWE has officially announced a massive European Summer Tour for 2026.

WWE will be coming to to Italy, Spain, France, Portugal and the UK on the following dates:

—5/29 Barcelona (SmackDown)
—5/31 Turin (Clash in Italy)
—6/01 Turin (RAW)
—6/02 Strasbourg
—6/03 Lisbon
—6/04 Madrid
—6/05 Bologna (SmackDown)
—6/06 Rome
—6/07 Florence
—6/08 Paris (RAW)
—6/22 London (RAW)

