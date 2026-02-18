Seth Rollins opens up about his biological father (video), update on Roxanne Perez

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
10

Seth Rollins comments his biological father:

“We never met we just had one phone call i told him when i would be in Chicago again and he never followed up”

(source: Club Shay Shay)

Roxanne Perez shares surgery update after back mass removal:

The 23-year-old RAW star and Judgment Day member underwent surgery to remove a benign mass from inside her back muscle, which had caused months of pain. She resisted time off at first due to her deep love for wrestling but is now recovering well with dis-solvable stitches from a scoped procedure. Fans have rallied around her toughness, with many praising her dedication as she eyes a quick return to action.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here