Seth Rollins on getting ignored by WWE (video), plus an update on AJ Styles

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
20

Seth Rollins speaks on getting ignored by WWE to the point that he almost signed with TNA:

John Laurinaitis finally answered his call and signed him in 15 minutes.

(source: Club Shay Shay)

AJ Styles is reportedly training at the WWE Performance Center today in Orlando. It was noted by PWInsider that Styles was spotted over at the facility today ahead of his upcoming tribute show on Raw in Atlanta this Monday.

This comes after it was previously that WWE is bringing in several major stars and SmackDown stars for the tribute show on Raw.

