Sean Mooney acknowledges his Bexxie Award, Seth Rollins on making up with CM Punk

– Legendary announcer Sean Mooney called his latest accolade the “greatest honor” of his career after being named Best Announcer at the inaugural Bexxie Awards, hosted by Becky Lynch to celebrate the best of pro wrestling in 2025.

In a heartfelt acceptance video, Mooney said that despite earning numerous honors — including Emmys — nothing compares to this recognition from “The Man” herself, closing with a message to WWE: “I still got it. Waiting for my call.”

– Seth Rollins comments on reconcile with CM Punk says maybe after they retire.

“No. I wouldn’t say so. There is obviously some sort of working relationship, otherwise we wouldn’t be able to go out there and have matches, but it is so complex.

Maybe, once we’re both away from the business or retired, there might be an opportunity for a reconciliation there. It’s just so hard for me to separate the CM Punk that there is now from the CM Punk that was a really rotten friend to me ten years ago.

Those wounds take time to heal. Whether or not he cares to make the effort to do that, and I care to care if he makes the effort to do that, I don’t know. Neither of us have the time for it at the moment.”

(source: Club Shay Shay)