MJF says Growth of AEW is Due to “Problem Children” leaving & Everyone Pushing each Other in AEW Now

“To put it mildly, I don’t have to name names, it’s not necessary to name names, but problem children tend to have a way of finding their way out the door. And some of those problem children, in my opinion, they thought they were taking a step forward when all they were doing was taking a step laterally or backwards.”

“Everybody’s pushing each other to be the absolute best version of ourselves. I’m pushing Swerve, Swerve’s pushing Hangman, Hangman’s pushing Kenny [Omega], Kenny’s pushing [Kyle] Fletcher, Fletcher’s pushing [Will] Ospreay and so on and so forth. It’s a domino effect. And that’s why our show is so incredible right now. We are all biting on each other’s heels. We all want the spot. We all want the championship. To top it off, we all care deeply about All Elite Wrestling.”

(Source : NY Post Interview)