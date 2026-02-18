Kevin Nash responds to social media backlash over Je’Von Evans comments, Rollins on Captain America

– Kevin Nash says he’s done talking about Je’Von Evans as he responds to outrage on social media.

This comes after Nash said Evans was acting like “Mr. Bojangles” and needed to act more “urban” in WWE before issuing an apology due it being in poor taste.

– Seth Rollins talks about the process of being in Captain America and being told his scenes were getting cut:

Seth Rollins talks about the process of being in Captain America and being told his secenes were getting cut “The studio wasn’t happy with the direction of the film” (Club Shay Shay) pic.twitter.com/99D8CsaqB5 — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) February 18, 2026

“The studio wasn’t happy with the direction of the film”

(source: Club Shay Shay)