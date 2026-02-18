John Cena reveals original WWE SummerSlam 2021 plan, changed opponent before AJ Styles switch

– John Cena Reveals Original WWE SummerSlam 2021 Plan to Win 17th Championship Against Roman Reigns Was Changed Due to Brock Lesnar’s Last-Minute Return:

JCena disclosed that he was originally booked to defeat Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2021 to win his 17th World Championship, followed by a restart allowing Reigns to regain it immediately. The finish was altered on the day of the event after WWE secured Brock Lesnar’s surprise return at 5:00 PM, leading to Reigns defeating Cena cleanly with one Spear.

– Cena Reveals Drew McIntyre Was Original Crown Jewel Opponent Before AJ Styles Switch:

On the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, Cena explained how WWE shifted plans for his October 11, 2025, bout at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, swapping McIntyre for Styles based on fan data favoring feel-good moments. The change followed backlash to a Brock Lesnar match and aimed to deliver crowd-pleasing action, resulting in a classic Cena-Styles clash hailed as a masterpiece. McIntyre pursued other storylines, like teaming with Logan Paul, while Cena retired in December 2025 after losing to Gunther, and Styles stepped away at Royal Rumble 2026.

(source: No Contest Wrestling Podcast)