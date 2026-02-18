Jaida Parker out with neck injury

Jaida Parker will be out of action for a while as she is suffering from a neck injury.

Parker was “written off” on last night’s episode of NXT after interim GM Robert Stone said that Parker was suspended for attacking a referee last week, although he did add that she has a neck issue as well.

The injury seems to have happened when Parker had a match against Blake Monroe last week and was on the receiving end of a suplex. Parker did not jump to help with the lift and landed right on her head. Monroe immediately realized something was wrong and went for the cover but Parker kicked out and the whole segment continued as expected.

Parker spent several months out towards the end of 2025 and only recently returned to television.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996