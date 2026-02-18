Former WWE TV director Kerwin Silfies passes away

PWInsider.com is reporting that Kerwin Silfies, a longtime director for WWE television, has passed away. He was 75 years old.

Silfies started working with the company in 1985 and only departed the company a few years ago in 2020 when he was originally furloughed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then never returned.

He was in charge of directing pretty much all live WWE televised broadcasts, from Saturday Night’s Main Event, to Raw, to WrestleMania and everything in between.

Silfies was eventually replaced by Marty Miller, who was a cameraman for the company for many years.

After his departure, Silfies only appeared once on WWE television as he was part of the WrestleMania IX documentary on Peacock.

