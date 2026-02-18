Bully Ray offers his opinion of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter awards

Bully Ray calls Out Dave Meltzer following controversy over the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Awards:

“I’m not gonna sugarcoat anything,” Ray said. “I came out with my Bully Ray end of the year awards, and guess who won for most poisonous, cancerous, bottom-feeding piece of crap who’s never taken a bump in his life — guess who won that award? The same guy who gave the award to Booker T!”

“You know who’s the worst? Dave Meltzer,” Ray said. “He’s the worst. He’s the worst at everything in pro wrestling. You’re the worst, Dave. The worst. You poison the business. You’re no good. Delete your account, delete your newsletter. You’re the worst, Dave, how’s that?”

“Everything that he does is ridiculous,” Ray said. “And lately the old f***er has been botching his news, his reports, his backstage news, his stooge reports. Get a life. Get out of the wrestling business and whatever you’ve milked from it, you cancer. You lesion.”