Bill Goldberg joins Patriot Tactical as partner and Chief Executive Officer

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg has joined Patriot Tactical as partner and Chief Executive Officer.

Patriot Tactical is a company which manufactures knives, bags, gun accessories, and other military equipment.

“Goldberg’s leadership now marks a bold new chapter for Patriot Tactical — a brand built on resilience, responsibility, and relentless execution,” the Patriot Tactical press release read. “Under his direction, Patriot Tactical will expand its mission to equip Americans not only with elite tactical gear, but with the mindset and community required to live stronger, safer, and more prepared lives.”

Goldberg, now retired after losing his farewell match against Gunther last year, added, “For me, this isn’t about putting my name on a brand. It’s about building something that stands for strength, discipline, and protecting what matters most. Patriot Tactical is about empowering people—physically, mentally, and strategically. We’re creating a movement.”

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996