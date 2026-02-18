AEW Grand Slam Australia viewership vs. Olympics coverage, Tony Khan comments (video)

– The episode pulled in 561,000 total viewers and a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demo, topping last year’s comparable show and rebounding sharply from the prior week’s 388,000. Stars like Will Ospreay and TNT Champion Jack Perry featured in title defenses and marquee matches, overcoming Valentine’s Day pull and heavy sports competition.

Fans celebrated the numbers as proof against doubters, with Collision averaging 354,000 year-to-date and outdrawing TNA Impact to stay firmly as the #2 U.S. wrestling draw behind WWE.

Click here for the 2026 Wrestling TV Viewership grid