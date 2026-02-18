AEW announces date and location for Double or Nothing, MJF on being a polarizing wrestler

– All Elite Wrestling announced its flagship pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, for Sunday, May 24, 2026, at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, marking the promotion’s debut inside New York City at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. The open-air venue, home to U.S. Open tennis and seating over 14,000, follows AEW’s nearby Dynamite events but steps into new borough territory after past shows in Vegas, Jacksonville, and Arizona. AEW World Champion MJF hyped his potential appearance as champ, joking about Queens fans while embracing the Big Apple spotlight; tickets start presale March 2 for insiders, with general sales March 9.

– MJF feels he’s the most “polarizing” professional wrestler in the industry now.

During Superbowl weekend, MJF sat down with Ross Tucker to speak why he considers himself currently the most polarizing professional wrestler:

“I think I am hands down the most polarizing professional wrestler in the industry today. Some people love to pay me. Some people hate to hate me. But at the end of the day, people can’t take their eyes off of me, and that’s why I make my company a lot of money.”

