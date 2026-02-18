2/18/26 AEW Dynamite Coverage



Location: Sacramento, California

Venue: Memorial Auditorium

Commentary Team: Bryan Danielson, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone

—

The show opens with various wrestlers talking about their matches tonight, including Mina Shirakawa, Willow Nightingale, Swerve Strickland, and Kenny Omega.

—

Earlier today, Renee Paquette interviewed Orange Cassidy about his match, and he says he has a partner. Tomohiro Ishii walks up, and they walk away together.

—

Match 1 – AEW Continental Championship Eliminator Match

Jon Moxley vs. Mark Davis

They lock up and Davis backs Moxley into the corner. Davis shoves Moxley down, but Moxley comes back and goes behind. Davis turns it into a wrist-lock, but Moxley counters into one of his own. Davis applies a waist-lock, but Moxley counters into a hammer-lock. Davis backs him into the ropes, but Moxley applies a side-headlock. Davis sends him off the ropes and drops him with a few shoulder tackles. Davis chokes Moxley over the middle rope and chops him in the corner. Moxley comes back with chops and goes for a sunset flip but Davis sits down on him.

Davis delivers elbow strikes in the corner and follows with a sliding elbow strike. Davis takes Moxley to the floor and chops him against the barricade. Davis delivers more chops, but Moxley comes back and manipulates Davis’s fingers. Moxley bites Davis’s hand and stomps it on the ring steps as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Davis grounds Moxley in the ring, but he is bleeding from his hand. Davis goes up top, but Moxley climbs and goes after his hand again. Moxley drops Davis with a superplex and follows with a PK for a one count. They exchange shots and Davis delivers an enzuigiri. Davis goes for a lariat, but Moxley ducks under and delivers a cutter. Moxley stomps on Davis’s hand, but Davis comes back with a back-drop suplex. Moxley delivers a few lariats, but Davis kicks him away and delivers one of his own. Davis goes for a piledriver, but Moxley gets free and gets a roll-up for a two count.

Davis delivers a gut-wrench piledriver and goes for the cover, but Moxley kicks out at two. Davis applies a sleeper hold, but Moxley slaps him across the face. Davis delivers a lariat and goes for an enzuigiri, but Moxley dodges and delivers a stomp. They both go for lariats and Davis sets up for a piledriver, but Moxley counters into the Bulldog Choke and Davis taps out.

Winner: Jon Moxley

—

Comments from Adam Page after his victory over Andrade El Idolo at Grand Slam Australia airs. He says he is coming for MJF and the AEW World Championship, and he will end him to take it.

—