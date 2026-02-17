Xavier Woods update, viewership for the 2/12 episode of TNA on AMC

– Xavier Woods is taking some time off to heal up from a shoulder injury, as revealed by Kofi Kingston on WWE Raw. During a commercial break on Monday night’s show, Kofi Kingston announced that Woods has been dealing with the injury for a few months and is taking time away to heal.

Kingston appeared with Grayson Waller and cut a promo for the crowd. He said (per Fightful):

“We have some devastating news to report here tonight to you idiots. Xavier Woods has been injured. He’s been battling a shoulder injury quietly and bravely for the better part of three months now and the medical team and the doctors are now forcing him to take time off in order for the shoulder to recover.”

No word on exactly when Woods suffered the injury, nor how long he will be out of action. Woods and Kingston most recently competed on the January 26th episode of Raw in a Fatal Four-Way tag team match for the #1 contendership to the World Tag Team Titles. Otis and Akira Tozawa won the match, which also featured the Creed Brothers and Los Americanos.

– Last week’s episode of TNA on AMC averaged 254,000 viewers, P18-49: 0.05

Click here for the 2026 Wrestling TV Viewership grid