WWE News and Notes

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
19

Logan Paul says a match between him & Bad Bunny would be the greatest WWE match of all time. Also claims the whole “not interested in the halftime show” talk was just a work.

(source: IMPAULSIVE)

– Rusev on the storyline with him, Lana, and Bobby Lashley:

“It was a good story man. I understood the story. It was not like my favorite story, but I understood it. When they told me what the final goal was I said alright that sounds good to me.”

(source: Chris Van Vliet interview)

– WWE Champion Drew McIntyre says he’s officially the ONLY real champion left in the entire business:

– Dom Mysterio has his Dude Wipes t-shirt:

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here