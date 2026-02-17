WWE News and Notes

– Logan Paul says a match between him & Bad Bunny would be the greatest WWE match of all time. Also claims the whole “not interested in the halftime show” talk was just a work.
– Rusev on the storyline with him, Lana, and Bobby Lashley:
“It was a good story man. I understood the story. It was not like my favorite story, but I understood it. When they told me what the final goal was I said alright that sounds good to me.”
– WWE Champion Drew McIntyre says he’s officially the ONLY real champion left in the entire business:
– Dom Mysterio has his Dude Wipes t-shirt:
