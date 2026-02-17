WWE announces a new multi-year partnership with DUDE Wipes

WWE has announced a new multi-year partnership with DUDE Wipes.

As a part of the deal Dominik Mysterio’s gear for every in-ring appearance he makes on WWE TV will feature DUDE Wipes branding, something that was first seen on his bandana during last night’s Raw.

DUDE Wipes will also have a “prominent presence” across WWE events and platforms, including match sponsorships at Premium Live Events such as SummerSlam 2026 and a commercial featuring WWE stars.

WWE today announced a new multi-year partnership with @DUDEwipes, highlighted by first-of-its-kind integrations with WWE Superstars such as @DomMysterio35 and enhanced match sponsorships at tentpole WWE events! MORE INFO: https://t.co/EDRGsEpdke pic.twitter.com/giKd0WRqHk — WWE (@WWE) February 17, 2026