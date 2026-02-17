What Stephanie Vaquer told Liv Morgan on Raw

What Stephanie Vaquer told Liv Morgan:

“You talking about hard work? What the hell are you talking about? You haven’t sacrificed anything. WWE has handed you everything. You started your career here. You have the best doctors, the best trainers, you have everything. You wanna talk about sacrifice? I was born in Chile, where wrestling doesn’t exist, and still traveled the world-Japan, Mexico, Latin America, Europe, conquered everything.

You should be ashamed in hiding behind Judgment Day, by hiding behind a man — you need to hide behind a man, but I’ll tell you something. I went through hell and made it mine, just to make it to WWE and become champion. This championship means more to me than just a title, it’s for all the little girls and women that haven’t had that opportunity but still succeeded.

Liv, if you choose me, you will not win because I will show you what a real champion is.”

Stephanie ANNIHILATED Liv Morgan here.