Updates on Fred Ottman and David Finlay

– Fred Ottman gives fans an update after a health scare.

It’s been a month ago, since his gallbladder exploded inside of him.

Ottoman (Tugboat/Shockmaster) took to social media, and thanked everyone for the continuing support. Currently he’s at home continuing his rehab, using a walker. Ottoman states its frustrating at times yet he’s taking it one day at a time. For now he has an upcoming pre-surgery consultation on February 16th and surgery on February 23rd to remove a drainage bag. For now he’s still continuing to fight to get better and also signing fans autographs.

– Fightful reports that as of tonight David Finlay is officially a free agent. As of this time NJPW is trying to retain him. There is interest in both WWE and AEW for him. Currently his last scheduled appearance is at the NJPW New Beginning USA show on February 27th.