Update on Bianca Belair, online community critical of AJ Lee/Becky Lynch promo

– Bianca Belair posted on her IG that she has begun physical therapy for her finger after having surgery on it yesterday.

– On the February 16 Raw from Memphis, Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch faced challenger AJ Lee in a tense promo ahead of their February 28 Elimination Chamber clash in Chicago. AJ taunted Becky with a free shot hands behind her back, while Becky called it AJ’s retirement match, but fans blasted the delivery as bad acting, no chemistry, and cartoonish vibes.

The feud stems from AJ’s shocking Raw return on February 9 after a decade away, where she helped CM Punk beat Becky and Seth Rollins, cost Becky the title, and earned her contender spot—though some praise the dream matchup between wrestling trailblazers.