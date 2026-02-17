Seth Rollins on his favorite match he lost, NXT preview for tonight

– Seth Rollins reflected on his favorite matches he’s ever lost, highlighting emotional moments over victories. He pointed to “the night Ambrose cashed in Money In The Bank”, when the championship shifted “from Roman to me to Jon all in the span of like 10 minutes,” adding it was “very nice to give someone you love a moment like that.” He also mentioned “the WrestleMania match with Claudio, where he beat me” as another meaningful loss in his career.

(Source: GQ)

– Preview for tonight’s NXT

* Lola Vice vs Kelani Jordan

* Hank & Tank vs OTM vs The Vanity Project vs The Culling – NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders match

* Elio LeFleur vs Eli Knight – WWE Men’s Speed Championship #1 Contenders match

* Tony D’Angelo vs Cutler James

* Ethan Page (c) vs Shiloh Hill – NXT North American Championship match