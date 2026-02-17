Ronda Rousey on reaching out to Dana White

Been waiting so long to announce this: Me and @ginacarano are gonna throw down in the biggest super fight in women’s combat sport history!

And we’re partnering with the fighter-first promotion @MostVpromotions as well as the baddest streamer on the planet @netflix! This is for… pic.twitter.com/vR9IxchOO2 — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) February 17, 2026

Ronda Rousey revealed that she personally reached out to Dana White about making the fight happen, saying, “It didn’t exactly work out with the UFC, but it led us here today.” She declined to clarify whether White or TKO leadership passed on the idea, or why.

Rousey explained the bout has been in the works for over a year, recalling that while she was pregnant with her second child, she saw Gina Carano and felt compelled to step in because “I owe her immensely.” She admitted, “As much as Carano needs this fight, I also need it,” and emphasized the journey to make it official: “We fought for this. We fought to fight each other.”

(Source: SportsCenter)