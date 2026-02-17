Ronda Rousey faces Gina Carano in Netflix’s first live MMA event

The featherweight bout, set for five five-minute rounds at 145 pounds, takes place May 16 at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, streaming live exclusively on Netflix. Rousey, who retired in 2016 after concussions and a quick knockout loss to Amanda Nunes, meets Carano, who last fought in 2009 with a TKO defeat to Cris Cyborg—both have since pursued WWE and acting careers. Promoted by Jake Paul’s MVP in a Strikeforce-style hexagon, the event draws excitement as a legacy clash while skeptics note their long layoffs and health concerns; a press conference follows March 5.

