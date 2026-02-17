Mercedes Martinez reflects on leaving All Elite Wrestling

Mercedes Martinez reflected on leaving All Elite Wrestling, making it clear, “I don’t want to talk bad about a company at all.” She praised Tony Khan, saying he “gave me an opportunity,” but admitted her push “just fizzled out a little bit.”

Martinez felt that with a “bloated roster” and “so many talented female wrestlers,” some inevitably “go down the totem pole. That’s what I felt.” She emphasized, “I pitched idea after idea and creative didn’t take to it for whatever reason.” Even then, “Was I frustrated with them? Not really.”

She explained, “If you don’t have anything for me that is going to elevate my career, that’s cool. I’m still going to pitch the ideas.” One idea — teaming with Diamante — “went well for about six months and then it kind of fizzled out for whatever reason.”

Martinez also pointed out, “The time stuff for female wrestlers in any promotion tends to be small,” and said she was “happy with Ring of Honor” because she wanted to help “level up their game and teach them.” Still, she admitted, “I have no idea why I wasn’t on TV or Ring of Honor for two years.”

Before her deal expired, she decided, “This is going to be my last year… I would rather do it on the indies and do it my way… with no chains and the creative freedom on my own.” She closed by thanking Khan — “I’m blessed for the opportunity he gave me” — and joked that maybe her style was “too rough. Rugged and thugged.”

