Matches announced for next week’s NXT

Announced for next week’s NXT …

– Sean Legacy vs Keanu Carver

– Kale Dixon vs Uriah Connors

– Jasper Troy vs Eli Knight vs Elio LeFleur in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Speed Title

– Ethan Page vs Myles Borne for the NXT North American Title

– Darkstate vs The Vanity Project for the NXT Tag Team Titles

– Jacy Jayne vs Sol Ruca for the NXT Women’s Title

– Thea Hail vs Blake Monroe in the WWE Women’s Speed Title Tournament