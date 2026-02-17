Matches announced for next week’s NXT

Announced for next week’s NXT …
– Sean Legacy vs Keanu Carver
– Kale Dixon vs Uriah Connors
– Jasper Troy vs Eli Knight vs Elio LeFleur in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Speed Title
– Ethan Page vs Myles Borne for the NXT North American Title
– Darkstate vs The Vanity Project for the NXT Tag Team Titles
– Jacy Jayne vs Sol Ruca for the NXT Women’s Title
– Thea Hail vs Blake Monroe in the WWE Women’s Speed Title Tournament
The Women's Speed Tournament kicks off NEXT WEEK 🔥@BlakeMonroeWWE vs @theahail_wwe kicks things off! @MrStoneWWE | @FallonHenleyWWE pic.twitter.com/H2MeTcyTxj
— WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2026