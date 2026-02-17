Matches announced for next week’s NXT

Announced for next week’s NXT …

– Sean Legacy vs Keanu Carver

– Kale Dixon vs Uriah Connors

– Jasper Troy vs Eli Knight vs Elio LeFleur in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE Speed Title

Ethan Page vs Myles Borne for the NXT North American Title

– Darkstate vs The Vanity Project for the NXT Tag Team Titles

Jacy Jayne vs Sol Ruca for the NXT Women’s Title

Thea Hail vs Blake Monroe in the WWE Women’s Speed Title Tournament

