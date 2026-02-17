Live NXT Recap

– Vic Joseph pokes fun of the Wrestling Observer awards and calls Booker T his award winning broadcast partner.

– Kelani Jordan defeats Lola Vice via submission. Jordan methodically kept attacking the injured hand of Lola’s leading to the eventual victory.

– We hear from Tony D’Angelo, who says that he has DarkState looking over their shoulders. He is not surprised that Cutler James wants to step up given his amateur background.

D’Angelo hopes Dion Lennox is watching tonight, as DarkState took everything from him and he plans to do the same to him. We then hear from DarkState backstage. Cutler says he will make short work out of Tony D’Angelo.

– NXT Champion Joe Hendry catches Ricky Saints lacking in the NXT parking lot and ambushes him. The NXT parking lot remains the most dangerous place in Pro Wrestling.

– Joe Hendry and Ricky Saints battle on the mic. Ricky talks about how the only thing Joe is good at is singing and dancing. Ricky says that he is the most gifted person in NXT and he’s worked too hard to elevate NXT for someone like Hendry to ruin it.

Ricky lays out the official challenge for the Vengeance Day PLE on March 7th. Hendry accepts.

– Izzi Dame will defend the NXT Women’s North American Title against Tatum Paxley at Vengeance Day.

– Tony D’Angelo dominates Cutler James.

Immediately after the match, Dion Lennox jumps him from behind, but Tony fought back before security separates them.

– The Vanity Project defeat OTM, Hank and Tank, and The Culling to become number one contenders for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

– Zaria says that she’s tired of this one sided friendship with Sol Ruca and officially dumps her.

– We hear from NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne. Jacy talks about how it makes her sick that Sol Ruca was the one to represent NXT at John Cena’s retirement show and not her. She then brings up that at the Royal Rumble she finally got her shot on the main roster, but everyone was talking about Sol Ruca afterward.

Next week Jacy vows to prove that she’s the best woman in NXT and doesn’t need to to flips to prove that. Jacy says that next week she will prove she’s the most underrated woman in all of WWE.

Sol Ruca hears enough and comes out. Sol is tried of hearing Jacy talk about her friendship with with Zaria and next week she will prove that she’s the better wrestler.

Jacy then cheap shots Sol and the 3 on beatdown from Fatal Influence begins. Zaria runs down and clears the ring. She picks up Sol and they hug it out. Zaruca is fine.

– Elio LeFleur and Eli Knight ends in a DRAW. Robert Stone says Elio and Eli will face Jasper Troy in a triple threat match for the WWE Speed Championship next week on NXT. There will be a 7 minute time limit.

– Blake Monroe kicks off the Women’s Speed Tournament next week against Thea Hail.

