Je’Von Evans qualifies for the Elimination Chamber

Evans claimed his spot in the men’s Elimination Chamber match by beating Dominik Mysterio and Gunther in a triple-threat qualifier on WWE Raw. Dragon Lee attacked Gunther with a steel bell, Dominik missed a frog splash, and Evans capitalized with his finisher. At 21, the Greensboro native becomes the youngest ever to enter the Chamber, which debuted in 2006, joining Cody Rhodes, LA Knight, and Randy Orton with two spots left for the February 28 event in Chicago. Fans celebrated wildly online, shutting down critics like Kevin Nash while buzzing about his flips and charisma.

THE YOUNG OG IS HEADED TO CHICAGO!! 🔥 What a moment for @WWEJeVonEvans! pic.twitter.com/wJrz8JGoZD — WWE (@WWE) February 17, 2026