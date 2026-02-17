Eric Bischoff blast the Wrestling Observer awards

Eric Bischoff blasted the Wrestling Observer Newsletter awards after John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 was named the “Worst Match” of 2025. He criticized the voters, saying, “Can you imagine what that group of Observer voters in a room would be like? You’ve got Dave as the head gooner that they all look up to and view the world of wrestling through the Dave Meltzer lens. Of course you’re going to get these kinds of responses.”

He went further, calling the group “the most culturally isolated, irrelevant group of people you could ever imagine,” and claimed the awards “don’t reflect anything sensible or representative of the broader wrestling audience.”

(Source: 83weeks)