WWE hall of famer Bully Ray says MJF is the face of AEW.

“When it comes to professional wrestling and sports entertainment, what is Max not good at? The answer is nothing.

“Max is really, really good at a lot of things. Max doesn’t have bad matches.

“What doesn’t Max do well? Not a freaking thing. That locker room better start really taking notice of how good, if not great, Max is. 1000%, Max is your star. Max is the face of AEW.

“Max is who the entire company should be built around. Nobody across the board checks as many boxes as Max does.”

(Source: Busted Open)