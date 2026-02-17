Becky Lynch shares the winners of her inaugural ‘Bexxie’s Awards

Becky Lynch has shared the winners of her inaugural ‘Bexxie’s Awards’:

– Best Ring Gear: Becky Lynch, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy (January 5, 2026)

– Best Media Personality: Megan Morant

– Best Vlog: Becky Lynch

– Tag Team of the Year: Becky Lynch & Partner / New Day (TIE)

– Social Media Superstar of the Year: Becky Lynch

– Feud of the Year: Becky Lynch vs. Massive Corruption

– Best Announcer: Sean Mooney

– Best TV Show Featuring A WWE Superstar: Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

– Best Movie Featuring A WWE Superstar: Happy Gilmore 2 / The Smashing Machine (TIE)

– Most Corrupt Referee: Jessika Carr

– Best Nickname: Sam “SCAM” Roberts

– Best Announcer At Telling Lies & Getting Facts Incorrect: Michael Cole

Our next BEXXIE AWARD goes to someone that all of you Becky Believers are forced to listen to each and every week. I apologize for the permanent EAR DAMAGE! The winner of BEST ANNOUNCER AT TELLING LIES AND GETTING FACTS INCORRECT goes to Michael Cole! @MichaelCole pic.twitter.com/ywIDsFFrlF — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 16, 2026

– Most Hated Radio Show: Busted Open Radio

– Lifetime Achievement Award For Worst GM: Adam Pearce

– Surprise of the Year: Becky Lynch WrestleMania Return / Seth Rollins Cash-In At SummerSlam

– Match of the Year: Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria at Money In The Bank

– Ring General of the Year: Becky Lynch / Gunther (TIE)

– Male Superstar of the Year: Seth Rollins

– Female Superstar of the Year: Becky Lynch