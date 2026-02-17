Becky Lynch shares the winners of her inaugural ‘Bexxie’s Awards

Becky Lynch has shared the winners of her inaugural ‘Bexxie’s Awards’:
– Best Ring Gear: Becky Lynch, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy (January 5, 2026)
– Best Media Personality: Megan Morant
– Best Vlog: Becky Lynch
– Tag Team of the Year: Becky Lynch & Partner / New Day (TIE)
– Social Media Superstar of the Year: Becky Lynch
– Feud of the Year: Becky Lynch vs. Massive Corruption
– Best Announcer: Sean Mooney
– Best TV Show Featuring A WWE Superstar: Star Trek: Starfleet Academy
– Best Movie Featuring A WWE Superstar: Happy Gilmore 2 / The Smashing Machine (TIE)
– Most Corrupt Referee: Jessika Carr
– Best Nickname: Sam “SCAM” Roberts
– Best Announcer At Telling Lies & Getting Facts Incorrect: Michael Cole
Our next BEXXIE AWARD goes to someone that all of you Becky Believers are forced to listen to each and every week. I apologize for the permanent EAR DAMAGE! The winner of BEST ANNOUNCER AT TELLING LIES AND GETTING FACTS INCORRECT goes to Michael Cole! @MichaelCole pic.twitter.com/ywIDsFFrlF
— Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 16, 2026
– Most Hated Radio Show: Busted Open Radio
– Lifetime Achievement Award For Worst GM: Adam Pearce
– Surprise of the Year: Becky Lynch WrestleMania Return / Seth Rollins Cash-In At SummerSlam
– Match of the Year: Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria at Money In The Bank
– Ring General of the Year: Becky Lynch / Gunther (TIE)
– Male Superstar of the Year: Seth Rollins
– Female Superstar of the Year: Becky Lynch