Asuka qualifies for the Elimination Chamber

Asuka and Je’Von Evans qualified for the Elimination Chamber matches after successfully winning their respective triple threat matches on Raw last night.

Asuka beat her former Damage Control team mate Bayley and Nattie in the first qualifier of the night, with The Empress of Tomorrow making Bayley tap out to the Asuka lock.

Later in the show, the Young OG Je’Von Evans beat Gunther and Intercontinental champion Dominik Mysterio when he hit a very impressive OG Cutter on Mysterio for the pinfall victory.

Asuka joins Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley, and Alexa Bliss in the women’s match while Evans joins Randy Orton, LA Knight, and Cody Rhodes in the men’s match.

The final Raw qualifiers for next week will have Iyo Sky vs Raquel Rodriguez vs Kairi and Jey Uso vs Bronson Reed vs the original El Grande Americano.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996