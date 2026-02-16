The Monday, February 16, 2026 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix airs live tonight at 8/7c from FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN.

Advertised are appearances by AJ Lee, CM Punk, and Liv Morgan, as well as in-ring action including Je’Von Evans vs. Gunther vs. Dominik Mysterio in a Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier, and Asuka vs. Bayley vs. Nattie in a Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier.

Featured below are WWE Raw results for Monday, February 16, written by Gerweck.net’s Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live.

WWE RAW RESULTS 2/16/26

The Vision Kicks Things Off

Out comes The Usos to kick things off on this week’s show. The Vision come out and cuts them off. Austin Theory complains about being screwed last week. WWE Raw General Manager comes out and Theory complains about him interrupting him. He also blames him for the masked mystery man.

LA Knight also comes out to interrupt The Vision as well. Knight calls Paul a broccoli-haired b*tch and calls he, Bronson Reed and Austin Theory “turd stains.” He asks The Usos if they want to join him in kicking their asses. He asks the Memphis crowd if they want to see it. Adam Pearce makes it official. And it starts now.

Logan Paul, Bronson Reed & Austin Theory vs. LA Knight & The Usos

Six-man tag-team action will get things started in the ring as the first match of the evening this week, as The Vision vs. LA Knight and The Usos impromptu match is set to start tonight’s show off. Knight and Paul start off. Paul gets Knight in the corner and chokes him out.

Paul chops Knight in the corner and Knight turns it around and beats on Paul. Theory is tagged in and Knight gets to work on Theory’s arm. Jimmy is tagged in and Theory gets some punches in on Jimmy. Jimmy flips over Theory and kicks him and then strikes him. Jey is tagged in and Theory is double teamed and dropped to the mat.

Jey covers Theory and he kicks out at two. Knight is tagged in and he hits a neck-breaker on Theory and covers him for a two count. Theory kicks Knight and Reed blind tags and knocks Knight from behind. Knight is double teamed and flattened by Reed. Reed beats Knight in the corner and tags in Paul.

Paul chokes Knight out in the corner and Theory gets a cheap-shot in on Knight. Paul mounts Knight and punches him out. Knight is slammed down by a gut-wrench slam and covered for a near fall. Theory is tagged in and he punches Knight out. Reed is tagged in and Knight is beaten on some more.

Knight kicks Reed and punches Theory and Paul but gets caught up by all three in their corner. Reed slams Knight down and hits a leaping elbow and we cut to a commercial break. Back to the match, Knight gets shoulder checked in the corner and gets slapped into a chin-lock.

Knight powers out and punches Reed. Knight tries to tag out but Reed doesn’t let him. Knight gets free but Reed grabs him and slams him down. Reed hits a Senton and covers Knight. Jimmy breaks the pin and Reed takes out Jimmy. Reed misses a Senton and both Knight and Reed are laid out.

Reed tags out to Theory and Knight evades Theory. Paul is tagged in and he stops Knight from tagging. Knight breaks free and tags in Jey. Jey takes out Paul and Theory and then punches Paul some more in the middle of the ring. Jey takes down Paul and slams him into him in the corner.

Jey covers Paul and Paul kicks out at two. Jey spears Paul and covers him and Theory breaks the pin. Knight takes out Theory and they battle outside the ring. Theory is driven into the ring-post and Knight hits BFT on Theory outside the ring. Reed spears Knight through the barricades.

In the ring Paul slams down Jey and covers him for a near fall. Jey superkicks Paul and tags in Jimmy. Paul is double teamed and The Usos hit 1-D and Reed breaks the pin. Reed takes out Jey and Reed suicide dives out onto Jey and Jimmy. Reed sends Jimmy in the ring and Paul punches him out and tags Reed. Reed hits Tsunami and gets the win.

Winners: Logan Paul, Bronson Reed & Austin Theory

Mystery Masked Man Strikes The Vision Again

Once the match wraps up, things only get more chaotic. We see Paul Heyman get in Michael Cole’s face over at the commentary desk at ringside. While this is going on, out of nowhere, the mystery masked man strikes The Vision once again, hitting Logan Paul with a stomp on the desk and running off.

Adam Pearce Sees “Do Not Open Until 2/28/26” Crate

Backstage, we see WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce walking. He sees a crate that reads, “Do Not Open Until 02/28/26.” He asks for it to be sent over to SmackDown and says WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis can be the one to deal with it.

Los Americanos With A Request For The WWE Raw G.M.

As he continues, Los Americanos come by and El Grande Americano is upset that OG Americano gets an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. Americano asks for a WWE Intercontinental Championship shot. Pearce says he’ll give Americano a chance to earn the title shot. Los Americanos head off and the show continues.

Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Nattie vs. Bayley vs. Asuka

From there, we see a video package for Nattie, Bayley & Asuka in their Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match on tonight’s show. They all talk about their respective journey heading into the match tonight and the reason they are going to win. We head to another commercial break.

As Nattie makes her entrance, she gets in Asuka’s face. The referee has to hold Asuka back. Asuka attacks Nattie, but Bayley punches her down. Nattie takes Bayley down and punches away at her. Bayley quickly gets up and sends Nattie out of the ring.

Bayley takes it to Asuka and hits a sliding clothesline. Nattie attacks Bayley from behind and applies a Mexican surfboard stretch. Asuka dropkicks Bayley as she’s held up. Nattie and Asuka go face-to-face before brawling. Nattie floors Asuka with a German Suplex before going for a powerbomb.

Asuka gets out and kicks her in the head. Bayley then hits Asuka with a sunset flip bomb into the turnbuckles. Bayley goes to the ringside and hits a pair of sliding dropkicks. Nattie blocks it and catapults Bayley into the ring post.

On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as this high stakes Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying three-way match continues. When the show returns, we see Bayley getting whopped in the corner by Asuka. Bayley and Asuka trade punches and Asuka gets Bayley down and in a submission hold.

Nattie runs in and breaks the hold and punches Asuka in the corner. Asuka knocks Nattie and Bayley down and Bayley rolls up Asuka for a near fall. Bayley knocks Nattie down and hits a neck-breaker on Asuka. Bayley hits a leaping elbow on Nattie and covers her for a near fall.

Bayley beats on Asuka in the corner and Nattie joins in on the fun. Bayley places Nattie on the ropes hanging her in the Tree of Woe and hits an elbow knocking Nattie out of the ring. Bayley hits a superplex on Asuka and Nattie comes in to break the pin. Bayley, Nattie and Asuka take turns punching each other.

Bayley and Asuka fight as Nattie just stands there. Nattie sends Bayley out of the ring and Nattie and Asuka collide with each other. Bayley runs in and collides with Asuka. Nattie takes down Asuka and Bayley suplexes Nattie. Bayley comes off the top rope and hits a Flying Elbow and Nattie breaks the pin.

Nattie punches out Bayley and suplexes Bayley on the apron. Asuka locks Nattie in an Asuka Lock. Nattie breaks the hold and Asuka kicks Nattie. Nattie hits a sitout powerbomb and covers Asuka who kicks out at two. Nattie gets Asuka in the SharpShooter and Bayley breaks the hold.

Bayley guillotine’s Nattie and Asuka knocks Nattie down with a hip attack and Bayley hits The Bayley to Belly on Asuka for a two-count. Asuka and Bayley punch each other and Bayley tries to roll up Asuka. Bayley gets locked in the Asuka Lock and Bayley taps out. Maxxine Dupri attacks Nattie as she is leaving ringside.

Winner and QUALIFYING for Women’s Elimination Chamber: Asuka

WWE Raw G.M. Talks To Oba Femi

Adam Pearce talks to Oba Femi backstage. Pearce talks about the offer Aldis gave him Friday and says his offer is better. Femi says he needs time to decide and comes face to face with Rusev as he is leaving. Femi leaves and Rusev stares him down.